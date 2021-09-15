Heather Adams is Lancaster County’s elected district attorney. For better or worse (and I think worse), we have to put up with her until her term ends. As district attorney, she is charged with enforcing all state and local laws, including the state Department of Health’s mask mandate for K-12 schools, early learning programs and child care facilities, which falls under the Disease Prevention and Control Law of 1955.

But Adams seems to think that she is the chief justice of the Supreme Court and is essentially ruling on the constitutionality of this standing state law. Perhaps she thinks she serves as the voice of the Pennsylvania state Legislature and that she alone can declare an existing law null and void.

I don’t think so.

If she is not willing or able to carry out her law enforcement job, then I believe she doesn’t deserve to hold the office.

Danny Whittle

Lancaster