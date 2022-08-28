After reading “Mastriano security draws from area church” in the Aug. 21 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, I felt anger, sadness and a sense of powerlessness that LifeGate members and leaders, presenting themselves as Christians, have been able to position themselves in high-profile roles of public influence.

Elizabethtown is no stranger to negative national media attention. Do you remember the curriculum challenges over dinosaurs about 25 years ago, as well as the pro-family resolution?

Yet, here we are again.

Elizabethtown has been my home for more than 30 years, and it is distressing to see our community seemingly homogenized under the banner of Christian nationalism.

Under this ugly veneer, in my view, are prejudice, intolerance and the loss of the public good. Don’t take my word for it. LifeGate’s sermons and testimonies are posted online.

LifeGate’s local connections run deep, including leadership and/or board seats on the Elizabethtown Area School Board, Elizabethtown Ministerium, United Churches Elizabethtown Area and Community Place on Washington.

Gregory Dow and his wife once received financial support from LifeGate, even though a pastor there was aware of Gregory Dow’s prior sexual assault conviction in Iowa, according to previous LNP | LancasterOnline reporting. Last year, Gregory Dow pleaded guilty to four counts of engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place in connection with his sexual abuse of four girls at his Kenyan orphanage.

I believe that Elizabethtown’s willingness to accept goods, services, money and leadership from LifeGate will come at a high cost not only to our community, but to local and state government and elections.

We should all be stunned and concerned at the length and breadth of LifeGate’s reach.

Linda Munafo

Mount Joy Township