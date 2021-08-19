Regarding the Aug. 10 letter “Doesn’t understand fuss over Brazzle”:

So, the letter writer is confused about all the fuss with Tara Brazzle allegedly killing her newborn child. I knew it wouldn’t take long for some self-appointed conservative to jump on that one.

In the motorcycle community, we have a saying: “If I have to explain, you wouldn’t understand.” Well, a woman’s right to choose to undergo a safe, legal abortion is something that I believe self-righteous conservatives will never understand. That’s no matter how much anyone tries to explain that it’s none of their business. That decision is between the woman and her doctor.

A safe and legal abortion is provided by a licensed, professional doctor in a clean and safe environment. It involves removing the fetus before it is able to be delivered as a living being and survive on its own.

What Brazzle allegedly did was take her living, birthed child, disregard the newborn and put her in a dumpster to die. She was a living being already separated from her mother, and she likely would have been able to survive with the proper care.

In my view, there’s a big difference between a still-forming fetus and a fully formed and delivered newborn. That may sound like a callous and cruel explanation. However, what I view as callous and cruel are these self-righteous conservatives who want to make it harder for women to choose a safe abortion for themselves.

It seems that if conservatives get their way, and Roe v. Wade is overturned, we will most likely see more sad instances like the Brazzle case.

John J. Alcorn

Mount Joy