I’m not sure the opinion sample solicited by LNP | LancasterOnline’s Sean Sauro is very representative of all of Conoy Township (“Sticking to their guns,” Feb. 20).
The “villages” of Bainbridge and Falmouth probably represent about half of the township population. Surely, the afternoon “crowd” at the Bainbridge Inn is not terribly representative of the overall agricultural community in the township. And, nothing against Gingrich’s Food Market, but if you encounter six customers at the same time at Gingrich’s, it’s sort of unusual.
I, for one, appreciate that Conoy Township Supervisor Justin Risser is willing to represent the opinion of others and not play follow-the-leader. And, given the vote totals that elected Risser, it appears there are probably others in Conoy Township who would agree.
Joe Ulrich
Conoy Township