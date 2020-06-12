It feels like things are slipping away from us, leaving a state of profound anxiety. As a former psychotherapist who helped found a program for abusive men, I fear that with our president’s instability and erratic, self-serving behavior there are possibilities of presidential action that could go terribly wrong.

President Donald Trump appears to be addicted to power and control, as is typical of abusive men. Just look at his use of police and military powers to push back mostly peaceful protesters so he could have his photo opportunity. He brought military forces into Washington, D.C., because of the protests after the killing of George Floyd. Our military is not intended to be used in this way, and former military leaders have condemned Trump’s actions.

I fear that Trump might become desperate enough as the election nears to use a military diversion to draw us away from his leadership failures and get us into war with Iran or elsewhere. During this time of COVID-19, rightful protests against racism and police violence, and our upcoming election, we need to keep a careful eye on our president.

I urge Sens. Bob Casey and Pat Toomey to commit themselves to support legislation that limits the president’s power to make war prior to the election. What are our senators willing to do?

Rhonda Keller

East Lampeter Township