In response to the June 3 letter “ ‘Deadly attack’ an exaggeration”:

Let me see if I understand the letter writer’s thinking. Outside your house is chaos — people attacking police; your windows and doors being broken; police being sprayed with bear spray; police being injured (and one officer dying the next day); unauthorized, uninvited people entering your house.

This isn’t a deadly attack?

One woman is crawling through your broken window, invading your property with the seeming intent to take over your house. Does the letter writer reach for a defensive weapon, or does he put on a welcoming pot of coffee?

Spare blaming the media. The videos speak for themselves!

Stephen J. Shaw

East Lampeter Township