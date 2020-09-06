I certainly expected to hear a litany of defenses coming out of the Trump National Convention coverage in LNP | LancasterOnline. (One can’t call it the Republican National Convention, because the proud party of the past century and a half has ceased to exist after the Trump takeover.)

However, I was absolutely thunderstruck by the inane assertion from Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons, commenting on the case made to reelect Trump: “When you look at the results prior to corona, that’s what should matter.”

What? Really??

Using that warped logic, President Herbert Hoover should be rated just on what occurred prior to the Great Depression. President Richard Nixon should be judged only on what happened before Watergate. President George W. Bush only on what he did prior to 9/11. President Bill Clinton on just the period before Monica Lewinsky.

Mr. Parsons, presidents don’t get to pick and choose their crises, accomplishments or circumstances. It’s how they respond and lead in those difficult and challenging times that actually matters.

We have surpassed 186,000 dead Americans due to COVID-19. But according to Commissioner Parsons, that seemingly shouldn’t matter. I have news for you, Mr. Parsons. It does matter. A lot. And I highly doubt any of those 186,000-plus families would gleefully accept your illogical argument. History will soon judge what really does matter.

Robert Preston

Manheim Township