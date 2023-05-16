The writer of the April 10 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Story in Genesis is quite clear” states, “Thankfully, God, our Father in heaven, loves each of us so much that all we have to do is ask and (through Jesus) he will forgive us.”

Ridiculous. If nothing else, the writer must realize that many other religions have faith and belief in God. There are many interpretations of the Bible. People of the Jewish faith read the Bible and pray directly to God. Muslims pray and study the Quran.

One need not read John 3:16 to be a person of God, to be forgiven. All are entitled to believe (or not believe). If God is all-forgiving, he hears all and forgives.

Anita Ruff

East Hempfield Township