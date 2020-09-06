A Stuart Wesbury op-ed in the Aug. 16 Perspective section of Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline described an America in which the “Chaos in Democratic cities suggests failure of leadership.”

It suggested that we reelect President Donald Trump to provide the necessary leadership — evidently unaware that this social unrest is happening in a country that Trump has been president of for almost four years. It didn’t happen under President Barack Obama.

Instead of addressing the causes of protest or the need for more accountable policing and a fairer judicial system, Trump promises more “law and order,” by which he means more force — the typical response of authoritarians.

Wesbury refers to terrible death tolls in major cities. At first I thought the topic had changed to COVID-19 deaths, which are at more than 185,000. How many cities are experiencing street violence as compared to pandemic deaths? My great fear is that my son and daughter-in-law, parents of young children, must risk their lives to vote in person because the state of Texas, subservient to Trump, will not allow no-excuse absentee balloting.

Republicans seemingly want to scare voters with threats of violence and extremist ideas. But unless the problems of our 2020 society are addressed — the problems that cause people to take to the streets day after day — we will have more and more division and turmoil. We do need a real leader, but the experience of his first term has shown that it isn’t Trump.

Louise Barnett

East Hempfield Township