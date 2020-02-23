We have always taken pride in the United States’ status as a leader in the free world and in our role as advocates for democracy and the rule of law. This role reflects both our idealism and our pragmatism. As idealists, we can share our love of freedom with other societies. As pragmatists, we know stable democracies, where the rule of law prevails, make good trading partners and allow American business to thrive internationally.
Our republic can only be strengthened if we as American citizens, who take such pride in our freedom of expression, look dispassionately at the evidence of wrongdoing exposed during the impeachment hearings and trial. Even some Republican senators acknowledge that what President Donald Trump did was wrong (though, in their eyes, not impeachable).
Yes, this will be a painful process for conservatives who venerate Trump because he (along with Vice President Mike Pence) has implemented polices dear to their hearts. But, as conscientious citizens, we must engage in this. Elections free of manipulation, be it domestic or foreign, are vital to any democracy.
Unlike Republican senators, who had to face Trump’s wrath and public threats in evaluating evidence and making a judgment, we as citizens can do so in the privacy of the voting booth. A good place to start might be by reading Sen. Mitt Romney’s speech before casting his impeachment trial votes, in which he elaborated on how he resolved the painful dilemma of loyalty to party vs. loyalty to his oath of office and to the dictates of his conscience.
Nina Menke
Manheim Township