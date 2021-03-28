Just when I could not become any more dismayed with our local reprehensible congressman, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker extends his inane behavior.

Now he has proposed, with the Voter Confidence Act, to waste time and money to “study” the outcome of the 2020 election. Apparently, he must have been on another planet or in a different orbit when then-U.S. Attorney General William Barr and the Trump administration’s former election cybersecurity chief declared that the election was fair and free of any widespread fraud. In addition, Donald Trump’s baseless claims of voter fraud were rejected numerous times by judges, including Trump appointees.

I cannot fathom what Smucker hopes to accomplish, except gaining favor with Trump, who still cannot accept the fact that he lost the election. This also follows the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection, in which Trump encouraged insurrectionists to disrupt Congress’ constitutional process of accepting the states’ certified votes.

Rep. Smucker, why don’t do us all a favor and resign? Apparently, you — like some of your Republican colleagues — do not believe in the Constitution or the conservative ideals on which your party was founded. Instead, you seem to be content to follow the baseless conspiracy theories espoused by your mentor.

Jack Enco

Warwick Township