I read with dismay what I view as LNP | LancasterOnline’s ad hominem attack on Michael Lopatic and depiction of him as some dangerous crazed, right-wing extremist (“In plain sight,” Feb. 11).

I believe this is part and parcel of the “woke” media to frame the narrative that all conservatives are bad.

Without excusing Lopatic’s actions, I will choose to wait until all the facts come out, because usually what I read or hear in the news is a gross distortion of the truth.

There is another side to Michael Lopatic that I know, because I am his friend. The man I know is a man of tremendous faith — a faithful parishioner of our church for many years who served in many roles as an usher and religious education teacher.

I always smiled at him when I walked by his religious education class, because he was so big and the kids were so small, like Gulliver in the land of the Lilliputians. He was a gentle giant to all of us — never threatening, always full of love.

He loves his family very much and would lay down his life for his wife and kids. He and his wife were faithful members of our marriage enrichment group at church.

He always went out of his way to help others, like visiting our elderly from church in nursing homes (before COVID-19 stopped that).

Before trying and convicting him to a 20-year sentence in the court of public opinion, I think it is important to know this about my friend, Michael Lopatic.

Frederick Rogers, M.D.

Chisago City, Minnesota