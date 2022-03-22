I have never written a letter to the editor for this newspaper. However, upon seeing the front page and the Entertainment cover of the March 17 edition of LNP, I am moved to do so.

In today’s world, violence is inescapable. LNP regularly sits on our kitchen table in the mornings, and our grandsons get a peek at the latest happenings.

It is one thing to read a headline — and another thing to see the subject in action. I do not see the purpose of putting a photo of a woman angrily holding a gun on the front page of the newspaper.

My grandsons do not need to start their school day with this running through their minds. I’m certain there must have been another photo of the Ephrata Performing Arts Center’s production of “Hedda Gabler” that LNP could have used on the front page and the Entertainment cover in lieu of the gun photo.

Or, why not make the picture of the family-friendly “Disney on Ice” show the main image on the Entertainment cover?

Tammy Miller

Strasburg Township