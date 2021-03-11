I am an 81-year-old physician who retired on the last day of June 2020. As a physician in the early months of the pandemic, I cared for patients, including several with COVID-19. I was afraid, of course, but it did not deter me from my duty to society.

I am dismayed that our president and governor have, in my view, placed teachers, some in their 30s, ahead of me and my wife for the COVID-19 vaccines. I personally think this speaks volumes to the power of the teachers unions over the rest of us.

Robert G. Shultz, M.D.

Lancaster Township