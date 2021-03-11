Letters to the editor

I am an 81-year-old physician who retired on the last day of June 2020. As a physician in the early months of the pandemic, I cared for patients, including several with COVID-19. I was afraid, of course, but it did not deter me from my duty to society.

I am dismayed that our president and governor have, in my view, placed teachers, some in their 30s, ahead of me and my wife for the COVID-19 vaccines. I personally think this speaks volumes to the power of the teachers unions over the rest of us.

Robert G. Shultz, M.D.

Lancaster Township

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next