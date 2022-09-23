“Do no harm” is a part of the Hippocratic oath that most doctors make. A possible exception, in my view, is Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz, who apparently settled for the Hypocritical oath.

Oz spent years peddling diet pills, resulting in a class-action lawsuit and his need to appear before Congress.

I believe that Oz, as a cardiothoracic surgeon, should have been aware of the dangers of diet pills to the heart, but he seemingly chose money over health.

Now Oz is making light of strokes and joking about how not eating vegetables could cause a stroke. His campaign also said, “We will pay for any additional medical personnel who (opponent John Fetterman) might need to have on standby” during their October debate.

Apparently Oz thinks a person’s health is a laughing matter. This is not the kind of doctor I would want treating me, and certainly not the type of person I would want representing me in the Senate.

Does Oz think he is still filming his TV show? I believe we have all had enough of reality TV in politics. Oz should be ashamed. It’s time to elect someone to do the job, not put on a show. Vote no to Oz.

Sandra Shaub

West Hempfield Township