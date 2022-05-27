I am appalled each time a column by Jill Sunday Bartoli is published by LNP | LancasterOnline. She and I are close to the same age, grew up as Democrats, have more than one college degree and belong to many of the same organizations promoting reading and education.

However, those similarities have not set us on the same political path.

The Democratic Party of my parents and my earlier years no longer exists. In my view, the Democrats no longer support the working man and no longer support people who are not elitists. Instead, they have become a party of elitists who put down the working man and his endeavors.

When I saw this happening, I switched parties and have been relieved as a Christian to do so, because Republicans support life, a work ethic for all citizens, working to gain citizenship and working to support yourself. Republicans do not support all the free handouts of the Democrats, for which those who work have to pay. Republicans support keeping immigration under control and vetting those who are allowed to enter.

Instead of Sunday Bartoli’s constant put-downs of former President Donald Trump, which are getting really old, why doesn’t she address how the Democrats are destroying this country?

Democrats like Sunday Bartoli seem to look at the opposing side with tunnel vision, without looking at what their own party is doing to destroy the U.S. economy, infrastructure and the work ethic. In my view, Democrats are pulling down the middle class and lower class with the high cost of everything — gas, food, medicine, etc. — while doing nothing to make citizens feel good about America.

How does dividing Americans with critical race theory, political correctness or attacks on Christians help to unite us? It doesn’t.

J.L. Shultz

West Lampeter Township