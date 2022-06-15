The Marc Thiessen column published in the June 8 LNP | LancasterOnline (“Get ready for blackouts caused by President Biden”) spins what I believe to be a convoluted and disingenuous view when Thiessen claims that Americans will suffer through electricity blackouts this summer that will be the fault of President Joe Biden. Thiessen bases his partisan opinion on a Washington Post article by Evan Harper and a book by Steven E. Koonin.

Not surprisingly, neither of those writers makes claims that Biden will be the cause of any blackouts. Thiessen, who seemingly believes that readers are totally uninformed about these things, hopes you believe his “facts.”

Harper reported accurately that the blackouts will probably occur mostly in the West and Midwest. Since 2011, electricity generated from coal-powered plants has plummeted by 50% as more than 49 coal-burning plants have closed in the West. Why have these plants closed? Economics are the cause, not Biden. Coal is being discontinued due to good old American competition from cheaper, cleaner energy sources.

The struggles of the coal industry to remain economically competitive are exacerbated by public alarm about the carbon dioxide pollution these plants belch into the atmosphere. The pollution, in turn, helps to trigger unprecedented, health-harming warming and extreme weather events that devastate communities worldwide.

Thiessen also promises that the left will blame the blackouts on climate change and quotes Koonin’s finding that “heat waves in the U.S. are now no more common than they were in 1900.”

But Koonin’s summary is very questionable. He wrote a book summarizing six scientists’ views on climate change. He selected three scientists to represent the 97% mainstream consensus that climate change is real and man-made — and he selected three scientists to refute man-made climate change. This lack of proportionate representation falsely amplifies the views of the 3% and makes them seemingly equal to those of the 97%.

Thiessen is a partisan writer whose stated opinions have a consistent goal of creating dissension and dissatisfaction with almost anything he deems to be on his political left. Readers must consider the “truthiness” and goals of these columnists.

Jacques L. Gibble

Lancaster Township