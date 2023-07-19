Recently, I read a letter to the editor (“Aghast at actions of Lancaster GOP,” July 2 LNP | LancasterOnline) attacking the Republican Committee of Lancaster County for its actions in the current judicial race. I was struck by the alternate reality put forth, as it doesn’t comport with my experience as a member of the county GOP in the primary election process.

Judge Karen Maisano had the same opportunity during the Lancaster County straw poll interviewing process as other candidates to make her case for endorsement by the county GOP for the Court of Common Pleas bench. The difference: Other candidates were judged by committee members to be more highly qualified when assessing overall qualifications for the position.

For supporters of Maisano to ignore this process is not only a denial of reality, it is a disingenuous attempt to malign the county committee’s endorsed nominees for the court and to discredit the approximately 350 elected grassroots volunteers who take their vetting role in our political process seriously.

I have been impressed with the Republican Committee of Lancaster County’s process of vetting candidates. Candidates are not selected in backroom deals but rather through a thoughtful and deliberate process that truly represents what our founders envisioned.

The county GOP’s endorsed judicial candidates bring remarkable qualifications and appropriate temperaments to the table and they are absolutely committed to serving all citizens of Lancaster County in a fair and impartial way.

Albert Glover

West Lampeter Township