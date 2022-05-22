I find it very ironic that the Biden administration created a Disinformation Governance Board, when seemingly almost everything it tells us is disinformation.

They tell us they have the border under control, when we can see there are thousands of migrants crossing the border illegally every month, some bringing drugs and enriching the cartels.

President Joe Biden told us inflation was “transitory,” when in fact it has been increasing nearly every month and is currently 8.3%, close to March’s 40-year high of 8.5%.

Biden tells us the increase in gas prices is “Putin’s gas hike,” when in fact gas prices began increasing months before Russia invaded Ukraine.

And the most ironic thing is that the woman in charge of the Disinformation Governance Board, Nina Jankowicz, who posted some idiotic TikTok video of herself singing a song to the tune of a “Mary Poppins” song, was in fact someone who insisted that the story about Hunter Biden’s laptop was disinformation.

I for one do not believe that the 2020 election was wrought with fraud, as some people have suggested. But I strongly believe that had the Democrats and their media cohorts not suppressed the Hunter Biden story, the results of the election would have been different.

So, in my view, this Disinformation Governance Board is just one more way for the Democrats and the media to suppress information that would reflect badly on their agenda and policies.

And right before the midterm elections? Makes one wonder.

Randy L. Herman

Manor Township