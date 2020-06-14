In all my 84 years, I have never seen anything like what is happening today in America. Democrats and Republicans fighting for power and anything goes — lies, dishonesty and seemingly dishonest reporting by the news media. Hate coming from both sides. Seemingly fabricated charges against the president and some in the FBI and Justice Department, in my view, trying to bring down a president elected by the people.

There’s hate from Washington Post opinion columnist Eugene Robinson and other Post columnists published in LNP | LancasterOnline every week. There have been fires, vandalism and robberies in some cities.

This isn’t America as I know it, and if it doesn’t stop, I believe we will lose our freedom and our right to worship God. Where are the politicians that we elected, and where are the ministers in our churches? Why don’t we see them working together with police departments to bring this to a stop? Maybe we do need changes in our police departments, but if you think violence will do it, think again. The very people who supported the movement in the first place may turn against it. Respect is earned by action.

Relatedly, this president, in my view, has done more for minorities then any past president. Wake up America, before it is too late.

Howard L. Snoke

Warwick Township