I read the March 22 LNP | LancasterOnline editorial “Education protects kids.” I believe that the editorial board hit the nail on the head when it wrote that a lot of community organizations and parent groups are focused on fighting fake culture wars. I’ve left both liberal and conservative groups that claimed they wanted to work together and be inclusive.

Each group claims the other one is smaller, hateful and morally wrong about everything. Both liberal and conservative groups complained about books they didn’t like. Some of them went after each other’s jobs, and they started endless grudges on the internet with one another.

They claim they want to build bridges and open dialogues but are often using their positions within their community organizations to seek power.

As a member of a marginalized group in society, I grew tired of people trying to find enemies and punish those who didn’t do whatever they wanted, instead of seeking real solutions.

Many lawmakers seem happy to keep people divided and fighting. Does any of this destructive (and ultimately self-destructive) behavior set a good example for children and improve their mental health?

I’ve been happy with my group of friends I have now. We decided to find ways we can support others in the workplace and truly encourage others in their endeavors. Life is a tough place to navigate. Why do we, as people, often go out of our way to make it so much harder for one another?

Athena Williams

Lititz