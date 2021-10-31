Every day I wake up, read the newspaper and watch the news. I am so disgusted with the way this great country has completely gone in the wrong direction: rising crime, inflation, immigrants flooding our border, supply chain shortages, businesses failing and having no workers.

How could this have happened in just nine short months?

President Joe Biden.

Every time I see him on television giving a speech, I am totally embarrassed. I think about what China, Russia, Iran and all those other countries that despise us think. Also, what do our allies think?

In my opinion, President Biden has no solution to our problems. All he keeps touting is getting vaccinated, wearing a mask and passing his trillion-dollar spending plan. And, by the way, the only senator with any backbone, in my opinion, is Joe Manchin. Hopefully he and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema won't give into the harassment from the progressives. I find it disgusting that they harass Sinema even in the restroom.

When is the media, LNP | LancasterOnline included, going to start questioning this administration, its policies and its proposed solutions? White House press secretary Jen Psaki takes questions about the rise in gas prices, and part of her answer is that not every American is affected by this increase. What country does she live in? This is just another example of the Biden administration’s elitist attitude toward the average American, who just wants to go to work, go to church and raise his or her children in a country where anything is possible if you work for it. Like it used to be. God help us all.

Randy L. Herman

Manor Township