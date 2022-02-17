I mailed two birthday cards last year. They were lost, never to be seen again.

A utility company never got my payment in December. It was due Jan. 11, but the payment I mailed was never to be seen again. I received a late notice. I had to pay over the phone.

This also happened to a friend of mine. The company never got his mailed insurance payment. It was never to be seen again.

I sometimes go two or three days without receiving any mail. I live in a condominium complex, so our mailboxes are all together. It seems that no one else gets mail some days, either.

Sometimes I get other people’s mail.

Disgusted.

Esther Polkosky

Manheim Township