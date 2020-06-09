I am disgusted, angry and afraid after seeing President Donald Trump deploy unwarranted violence against peaceful, law-abiding, protesting American citizens in Washington, D.C.

I was disgusted and angry to then see Trump parade to a church and hold up a Bible to make a show of power, not love. I was disgusted and angry to hear the muted criticism of Trump from only a few Republicans. Then to top it all off, I see a slick Trump commercial comparing him to a bull in a china closet and praising him! Because I am sure that this absurd commercial will appeal to many, I am particularly disgusted, angry and afraid.

Connie Hazeltine

Lancaster