I believe that U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker has been a loyal enabler of the seditious, self-absorbed, deceitful con artist who previously occupied the Oval Office and seemingly spent most of his time golfing, tweeting, watching “faux news” and instigating right-wing extremist violence — while paying little to no attention to the hundreds of thousands dying from a pandemic.

Smucker essentially supported the spectacular failure of the Trump administration to recognize and stem the spread of COVID-19, consequently crushing the economy. And he joined the members of Congress who cowardly and, in my opinion, criminally objected to the vote of the American people.

I say this because I recognize that there is legal right to object for substantiated reasons, but there were no substantiated reasons with this election. Numerous judges, including those on the Supreme Court, have found no reason to uphold legal challenges.

States confirmed and certified their votes. The head of the nation’s cybersecurity said it was a safe and fair election. The U.S. attorney general said there was no fraud that would change anything.

This disgraceful political stunt —seemingly to garner the future votes of white nationalists, neo-Nazis and racists — demeaned our electoral process and threatened our democratic republic.

Smucker and his fellow objectors in Congress, through their actions, proved themselves wholly unworthy as public servants and should consider resigning immediately.

Albert Hamm

East Hempfield Township