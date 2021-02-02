In my 74 years, what happened Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C., is the most disgraceful happening I have ever seen in the United States.

I guess former President Donald Trump, the Trump supporters in Washington, D.C., and the cult members who marched on the U.S. Capitol should be proud of themselves for making the United States look like a developing nation.

Those in Congress who supported Trump are no longer representatives, in my view. They are members of the “Loyalist Trumpian Dictator Party.”

If Trump was a normal, sane person instead of a whining baby and had accepted his defeat in the fair election, none of this would have happened. I also wonder if these protesters have anything better to do. Also, it was disgusting to see some of these protesters waving the American flag.

Bob McLaughlin

Lancaster Township