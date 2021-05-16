Dear Congressman Lloyd Smucker: In my view, the hypocrisy of this iteration of the Republican Party is disgraceful!

What has happened to its call for “free speech” and a debate of different points of view? What happened to U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney because she speaks truth to power is despicable and un-American.

I believe that you and this party now are ushering in a dark age in this country. For example, I believe that your party’s voter suppression tactics across this country violate a basic tenet that all citizens have a voice in this country and the right to vote. Don’t sugarcoat these actions with the lame rationale of protecting voter integrity. What a sham!

Your party has a mindset that is reminiscent of what happened in the world in the 1930s, and you know the outcome of that. Open your eyes to your blind spot, for the sake of this country.

John Gould

New Holland