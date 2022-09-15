As long as there have been sports, there have been transgender athletes — whether they were out of the closet or not. And as long as there have been Indigenous people walking the land now known as Lancaster County, there have been transgender people — “two-spirit” being the common Indigenous term.

In my view, the Manheim Township school board is creating a fake issue with its discussion of transgender athletes because, again, there have always been transgender athletes in Manheim Township.

Thankfully, and helped by a 2018 Manheim Township School District policy that protects transgender students by delineating sex and gender as separate identities, a handful of students are more comfortable with being publicly transgender.

There is still a lot of work to be done to create an inclusive community, but the policy is strong and it is backed by federal Title IX protections and the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association policy on transgender athletes.

Research by the Center for American Progress shows that even bringing this fabricated discussion to the table is harming our community. These discussions about whether we believe transgender girls are girls or transgender boys are boys cause lower participation in activities and school attendance, and lead to higher rates of suicidal ideation and suicide.

Because of the stigmas that already exist about the queer community — bolstered by this conversation that is a waste of time and taxpayer money — I believe that Keith Krueger and other members of the board are dividing our community to score GOP talking points in a time when we should be healing.

Adam Hosey

Manheim Township

Editor’s note: This letters mentions suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations:

— National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org, 800-273-8255. (Also, 988 has launched nationally as the new three-digit dialing code that will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.)

— Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889.

— Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631.

— If you are LGBTQ: thetrevorproject.org/get-help/