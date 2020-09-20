I’m disappointed in local progressives following the tragic death of Ricardo Muñoz.

I’m a progressive. I’ve demonstrated in support of Black lives, most recently in my hometown of Manheim Borough this summer.

However, in conversations with local progressives I’ve found myself wondering if we’d watched the same video. One friend stated that you shouldn’t be killed for charging out of your house. Another labeled the cop a bumbling idiot. Another talked about Muñoz’s mental health. Deploying these half-truths, unverified claims and disparaging remarks isn’t moving our community toward justice.

The system placed a police officer on the doorstep of a mentally disturbed individual who was charged with stabbing four people last year. The officer, from my view, approached calmly, with no weapon drawn. Muñoz burst from the house and charged the officer while brandishing a large knife.

It is possible to demand changing a system that too often reverts to deadly force, while also stating that this officer acted reasonably given the threat he faced. We needn’t throw out truth and reason in pursuit of justice — nor deny empathy to the officer facing this terrifying circumstance.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

I have conservative friends who, after the killing of George Floyd in police custody, are grappling with the concept of systemic racism and the need for police reform. The response to this tragedy by local progressives is, in my view, pushing away the people we need to win over to realize the necessary reforms.

I grieve for Muñoz, his family, the officer and for a divided nation of people who can’t be honest in pursuit of justice.

Benjamin Fitzkee

Manheim