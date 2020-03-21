I recently sat down in my 7-year-old grandson’s room to chat with him, and catch up. He had the usual items in his bedroom, including a plush stuffed bear he'd “won” while playing a claw machine game in an arcade.

He explained how he’d used up all his tickets while unsuccessfully playing the game. Still desiring the animal, he told me how he’d approached his Grammie (not my wife) and said: “I don’t need the tan bear, but I want it.” (She obviously gave in.)

Seven years old, and he knows a mostly forgotten, high-character value: the distinction between a want and a need!

In this age of American materialism, his understanding exceeds that of most teens, and even adults, in America. Indeed, the credo of most classes of Americans has become “I want — no, deserve — more!”

The lure toward feeding our wants occurs especially during Christmas, when TV ads beckon us to buy a Rolex, a Buick or two, maybe an iPhone. The marketers sell us on the idea that a mere Timex won’t do; ditto a several-years-old used car, which also has an engine, steering wheel and seats.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Now enter the novel coronavirus, which leaves us little choice: Try getting by without satisfying the wants that were previously deemed so necessary. It’s a chance for us to experience the plight of the less fortunate among us. It’s a chance to recalibrate; to instill a forgotten value; to appreciate all that we have.

May we be so wise.

Robert B. Evans

Lancaster Township