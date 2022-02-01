I am amazed that, amid all the cries for equality and nondiscrimination in our country, President Joe Biden can state that he will appoint a Black woman to the Supreme Court!

I have no problem with that happening, if she is the most qualified (not by her color, but by her experience or abilities). But for Biden to make that requirement seems very wrong in this age and country.

What about any of the people who are white, Asian or other ethnicities who might qualify — female or male? Why are men and others not outraged about this, as I believe Black women would be in the reverse situation?

I am so glad to live in this blessed United States of America, where everyone has the opportunity to be anything they want to be and to work in an equal society. Let’s keep it fair and unbiased for all citizens — men or women — of any race!

Kathy Smith

West Lampeter Township