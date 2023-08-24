I was contacted by an Amish man who would like to visit his brother in a state correctional institution.

After listening to eight choices on a phone system, I was finally connected with a person who told me that the administrator of the state correctional institution where the inmate is located does not allow visits to be set up for Amish people, unless it is done through a computer.

According to this administrator, my friend will seemingly have to leave the Amish faith, buy a house with electricity, buy a computer, enroll in a school to learn how to use it and then he can set up an appointment to visit his brother.

And what about other members of society who don’t own a computer and particularly don’t want to purchase one and learn to use it? Isn’t this a form of discrimination?

Wayne D. Lawton

Elizabethtown