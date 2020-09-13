Do you have questions about political candidates? Don’t let your vote be determined by which side spends the most money on attack ads. Voters should check out Vote Smart (votesmart.org), which is dedicated to providing the “abundant, accurate, relevant information” that is essential for voters to intelligently choose the people who govern us.

Nonpartisan, nonprofit Vote Smart has information on incumbents and candidates for national office and many state offices. It has information on biographies, issue positions, voting records, campaign finances and evaluations by special interest groups. It also tries to collect information on all “public utterances” of every national candidate, members of Congress and state governors.

This information is available on Vote Smart’s searchable online database. Newly added is an icon that marks whenever a politician’s comments have been proven false by reputable fact-checking organizations.

Vote Smart also publishes a “Voter’s Self-Defense Manual,” which shows how legislators voted on key bills and their ratings from certain interest groups.

To find out where a candidate or legislator stands on a particular issue, check the Vote Smart website at votesmart.org. Or call its toll-free research hotline at 1-888-868-3762.

Genevieve Tvrdik

Conestoga Township