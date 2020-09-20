It is a very disturbing thing when my Trump/Pence yard signs are stolen overnight on the first day I placed them.

I sense that our society has devolved into angry dissent, rather than constructive dialogue. Every person has the right to freedom of expression, even if that expression disagrees with another.

As a lifelong patriot and combat veteran, I simply ask folks in our community to be civil and law-abiding, and respect each other and another’s nonthreatening views.

When things like this occur, it should send a message to everyone in the community that your voice may be silenced. That means social media, TV news, print, yard signs or one-on-one debate.

Come on, Lancastrians, set an example of what American values are all about!

Peter Ragaller

West Lampeter Township