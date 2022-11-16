The red wave that wasn’t!

It’s going to be massive, they said!

It’s going to be a tsunami, they said!

What a flaming disappointment!

The Democrats have maintained control of the U.S. Senate, and the leadership and majority in the U.S. House of Representatives are yet to be determined.

If there is anything that I’ve learned over the years of following politics, it’s that complacency is alive and well. And I’m forced to wonder if that’s what happened on Election Day.

As I have written many times: Politics is not fun anymore. Politics has turned into a dirty, ugly and divisive game. It is no longer about issues — it is about how much dirt can be gotten on the opposing candidate, and I’m sorry to say that both sides are guilty of this disgusting tactic.

I’ve been disappointed at the results of certain elections, but I have never been so discouraged and disillusioned as I am at this time.

Maybe it’s time for this writer to pursue other projects.

David J. Bowie

Elizabethtown