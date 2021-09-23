The negative consequences of the last election are unbelievable. It’s only taken President Joe Biden a few short months to prove himself to be inept and incompetent. How did such a weak-minded individual get elected by more than 80 million votes? How did so many Americans become ignorant of the truth? How did we go from low gas prices to high ones? From borders under control to tens of thousands of people coming illegally into our country, and who knows how many with COVID-19? Major cities run by Democrats seek to “defund” the police, while seeming to allow burning and looting.

And can you believe the Afghanistan exit “strategy” of the Biden administration? It resulted in the deaths of 13 U.S. military members. Biden ordered the departure of our troops without giving our allies enough time to move out theirs, and left behind U.S. citizens and Afghan interpreters who worked with our military. Also left behind were billions of dollars’ worth of military equipment for the terrorists who took over Afghanistan.

We needed to get out of Afghanistan, but not in a way that essentially spit in the face of every one of our soldiers who fought, died or was injured during the 20 years of U.S. military engagement in that country. The terrorist organization that sheltered the 9/11 attackers now leads Afghanistan.

How did we get here? Biden voters who were ignorant of the truth. And where did they get their information? Mainstream media sources such as ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC, CNN and LNP | LancasterOnline.

The policies of former President Donald Trump would have kept America first.

Tom Batastini

East Hempfield Township