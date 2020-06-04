After reading the May 16 letter “We can adjust to new reality,” I would like to express my disappointment with the LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion editors for choosing to print what I view as an explicit threat to Gov. Tom Wolf’s life.

While sic semper tyrannis has been used throughout history, it is most famous for its use by John Wilkes Booth after he shot President Abraham Lincoln.

The letter writer’s use of the phrase may be constitutionally protected, but the editors are under no obligation to print it.

Chris Beiler

Akron