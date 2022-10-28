The idea that proud citizens of the good ol’ USA are considering electing Doug Mastriano, Mehmet Oz and Lloyd Smucker as the voices of Pennsylvania is appalling to me.

I believe that they are antidemocratic and that supporting them is a disgrace to Pennsylvania and the nation as a whole.

Parts of Oz’s career has been based on questionable dietary supplements and propaganda, not to mention that he’s barely from Pennsylvania and seems to have no idea what issues our communities are facing.

In my view, Mastriano is an insurrectionist who has made his goals of creating a fascist state very clear. He seems to be a weak and hate-filled man.

Smucker seemingly only exists to whine about every politician except for himself and his minions.

We need people of substance running this state. We don’t need phony, weak, miserable men. There are enough of those around. Please, my fellow Pennsylvanians, vote to keep Pennsylvania moving forward, not backward.

Alicia Albright

Warwick Township