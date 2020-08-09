I was saddened to see the Camelback locomotive formerly at the Strasburg Rail Road leaving the commonwealth. There was no apparent effort by the state’s Historical and Museum Commission to acquire this locomotive, one of only three in existence, for historic purposes.

It is a travesty that this happened, given this locomotive’s significance to not only the railroading history of the commonwealth but also the history of our state’s onetime premier fuel — anthracite coal.

Indeed, Camelback locomotives, designed to burn anthracite, powered Reading Railroad passenger and freight trains in Lancaster County, serving not only Lancaster city, but also Marietta, Manheim, Lititz and Ephrata for a half-century or more.

Wayne Laepple

Lancaster Township