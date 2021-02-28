Throughout his campaign in 2016, former President Donald Trump spoke often about the need to drain the swamp in Washington, D.C. That swamp is deep and mired with politicians from both parties. The hunger for power and wealth entraps many — sometimes well-intentioned — politicians like quicksand. Once elected, they leave their hometowns and constituents behind, forgetting the very people who elected them to the coveted seats they proudly hold.

Sadly, I believe that U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey has officially joined the D.C. swamp dwellers. In casting his vote to convict citizen Trump in the recent Senate impeachment trial, which I view as unconstitutional, Toomey illustrated not only his contempt for the former president, but did great damage in degrading the standard of freedom of speech necessary to sustain our constitutional republic.

Trump served our country with distinction, delivering on his promises to the American people and prioritizing domestic policy that led to remarkable prosperity.

Rather than lauding Trump’s unprecedented accomplishments, Toomey chose conformity with the D.C. elitists, ultimately alienating millions of Pennsylvanians who trusted him with their votes.

Sen. Toomey may cloak himself as a Republican, but a constitutional conservative he is not.

Glen Beiler

Akron

Chairman

Ephrata Republicans