To Gov. Tom Wolf and the Lancaster County commissioners:

I’ve never been so disappointed in my life as I am with Pennsylvania’s planning, or lack thereof, with the COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Where have you people been for the past seven-plus months?

Gov. Wolf, instead of investing your time on your public image and destroying local small businesses, you, former state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine and others should have been focused on building distribution plans. The skeleton plans should have been built and contacts should have been made for the shots. Once the federal allocation was known, the plan should have been executed.

Meanwhile, one of the recent news conferences by the Lancaster County commissioners and the representative of Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health seemed more like a political statement for reelection than an informative update to the public on hopes for vaccine distribution.

If former President Donald Trump failed us in his initial recognition of the COVID-19 risk, our state and county leaders have been nothing short of pathetic.

Wake up and get us in the game. Your political futures are certainly at risk. I’m 76 years old and I survived bypass surgery and thoracic surgery and am diabetic. Not one of my health care contacts, including my family doctor, can provide any direction or hope as to when and where the vaccine will be available.

I’m quite sure my frustrations are shared by many. I would suggest an introspective look at the ability of our state Department of Health to lobby on our behalf. Our lives are dependent upon professional representation. Thank you for your ear. This matters to many.

William Aurand

Warwick Township