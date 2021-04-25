This is in response to “How they voted” on Page A5 of the April 18 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline. On House Resolution 7, relating to equal pay for women, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker voted no on the legislation, which passed the House, 217-210.

It is a sad day that women still don’t have equality in the workplace. It’s a sadder day that our U.S. House of Representatives still needs to protect the right of equal pay for equal work. It’s truly the saddest day when our representative votes to deny that right.

Every woman in Lancaster County should think about Smucker’s vote and ask the questions: Do I have a representative who is concerned with my welfare? Why would he vote against my equality?

HR 7 went to the Senate despite Smucker’s vote. He could dismiss the questions since his vote didn’t stop the bill, but he cannot dismiss the fact that he seemingly has no intention of truly protecting women’s rights unless told to do so.

Janice Wiedemann

Warwick Township