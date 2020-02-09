Sen. Pat Toomey, I am writing this notice to express my disappointment in your lack of moral courage. By voting not to allow documents and witnesses to come forward at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, you have participated in selective damage to our democracy, not to mention our three coequal branches of government. How do you explain the execution of a fair trial without the availability of documents and witnesses?
I want to remind you that you took an oath to support and uphold the Constitution of the United States. Citizens, including my close relatives who fought in World War II, defend our freedom and institutions. Your actions of obstruction bring on a period of sadness to our great republic.
When history is written, hopefully your name is front and center for your lack of strength and fortitude to do what was right, which meant listening to and reviewing all pertinent facts and evidence.
Kenneth C. Riley
East Lampeter Township