LNP | LancasterOnline is an excellent community newspaper, and we’re lucky to have it here.

I believe the newspaper covers everything going on in Lancaster County in a fair and unbiased way. Editorials are well-thought-out and well-crafted. A huge diversity of opinion makes up the letters to the editor. The diversity of op-ed writers, local and national, range from Eugene Robinson and Ann McFeatters to Cal Thomas, Marc Thiessen and others.

So I’m very disappointed that Congressman Lloyd Smucker refused to join Sarah Hammond and participate in Monday night’s LNP Media Group/York Daily Record candidate forum for the 11th Congressional District.

Stating that LNP | LancasterOnline is no longer a trusted news source for Lancaster County is a falsehood by Smucker. From the beginning, he has mostly refused to hold in-person town hall meetings to hear his constituents’ opinions and concerns.

I know both of Smucker’s predecessors, Bob Walker and Joe Pitts, personally. I didn’t always agree with their views on issues. But Walker and Pitts held town hall meetings and they found out what their constituents were thinking.

What a disappointment that Smucker, following his hero, President Donald Trump, is not thinking on his own or thinking about his constituents. That tells you what you need to know about Lloyd Smucker!

Bernie Shire

Lancaster Township