To U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker:

To say that I am very disappointed in your support of efforts to question Pennsylvania’s certified election results is putting it mildly. The law permitting no-excuse mail-in voting was approved by the Republican-led Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf on Oct. 31, 2019.

Little did we know back in 2019 that the pandemic would make it very dangerous to vote in person. Thank goodness for the foresight of those Pennsylvania lawmakers and Wolf to make voting easier in Pennsylvania beginning with the 2020 primary.

Apparently, Rep. Smucker, you accepted the reasoning of Missouri U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley that the problem with mail-in voting in Pennsylvania is because the state constitution does not permit it. Certainly life has changed since the original Pennsylvania constitution was written, and the laws should change with it.

It seems as if you have functioned simply as a foot soldier for President Donald Trump’s claims of a stolen election. I think you knew all along that the election all across the U.S. was fair and votes were counted correctly.

In my opinion, you have been complicit by continuing to support Trump and his lies. Even after the disaster in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 unfolded, you did not withdraw your objections to Pennsylvania’s certified electoral votes.

Your actions, in my view, make you guilty of supporting the insurrection.

Suzanne Schaudel

Manheim Township