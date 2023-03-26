This is in response to the article “Private schools see growth,” which was published in the Lancaster County Progress section included in the March 5 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline.

The article was more illuminating than I bargained for. Only one of the school officials interviewed for the article cited Christ-centered curriculum integration as the reason parents should choose religious education. Instead, administrators discussed a litany of cultural grievances, including masking during the pandemic and “gender issues” as the reasons for their growth.

How disappointing that our religious institutions have nothing more to offer us than mirroring secular political ideologies. Having grown up in private religious schools in the county, I have benefited from lively debate among peers and faculty across religious and political differences about how our faith impacts the way we show up in the world.

Those debates included how we vote, whether we serve in the military and a litany of other topics. What a shame to reduce religious education to a series of narrow, partisan talking points. Does that really align with the priorities of the kingdom of God these institutions are presumably preparing students for?

The safety and rights of transgender kids are under attack at so many of our public schools across the county, due to anti-transgender policies at the district level and policies promoted at the state level by our state senators. To see some families fleeing these public institutions for even narrower private schools is a reminder that nothing short of the complete erasure of anyone who does not conform to strict conservative norms around sexual orientation or gender identity will be enough for some conservative parents and lawmakers.

Ben Cattell Noll

Lancaster