Just a brief note saying that dealing with the U.S. Postal Service right now is a nightmare.

We have experienced the following in the past couple of weeks: a package tracked from Florida to Pittsburgh and then vanishing; a Santa letter to our granddaughter from Leola to East Petersburg vanishing; a priority package mailed to friends in Akron — to a legitimate address — received an “ALERT” message from the Postal Service stating the package was undeliverable because of an incorrect address.

Navigating through the Postal Service system to find answers is an exercise in futility. We get that understaffing is an issue, possibly because of COVID-19, but a lack of communication and accountability is unacceptable. What a shame that a once proud and dependable institution is neither anymore.

Dennis Lambert

Upper Leacock Township