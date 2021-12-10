Dear Mehmet Oz, aka Dr. Oz:

When you began your astronomical rise to fame as the “go-to doctor” for advice on diet, exercise and mental and physical health, etc., I was one of your most avid “disciples”! I took your real-age tests and changed some eating and exercise habits. Sometimes I thought you went far afield in some of your outlandish suggestions. At times, I wondered if you followed your own advice. I also wondered sometimes if you had done any research on some of your ideas.

I respected you. But I am deeply disappointed that you are running to be our U.S. senator from Pennsylvania. Yes, you certainly have the name recognition and the deep pockets — whether it is your own money or funds fueled by others whose motives are very questionable to me. But we have enough of those people already in Congress — people who I believe are there for their own selfish aggrandizement.

I want our senator to truly live in Pennsylvania and not just stay at his in-laws’ home! I want my senator to know the issues and problems in Pennsylvania. I want my senator to be deeply concerned for the middle and lower classes of Pennsylvania.

So far, I have not read anything favorable about your commitment to us! I hope I am not judging you unfairly when my opinion tells me that this would be another “feather in your cap.” We need you to remain with your skills and talents in medicine and health. Please don’t put a big smudge on your stellar achievement by entering a race for which I believe you are not qualified.

Joyce W. Bohn

Manheim Township