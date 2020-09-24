The ideas shared in LNP | LancasterOnline’s Aug. 31 editorial, “No to marijuana,” are archaic and rooted in fear.

— Cannabis helps as treatment for opioid addicts, especially in reducing their pain.

— The “gateway drug” argument is garbage, because you can’t buy cocaine or crystal meth from a dispensary, which is where cannabis would be sold if it was legal. Legalized recreational cannabis means fewer drug dealers and less opportunity to cross over to harder drugs.

— I agree that cannabis can affect the body negatively through smoking, but cannabinoids have been shown in some studies to help aid and heal so many systems in the body. By assuming people will only smoke cannabis, you’re ignoring all the benefits. Asthma patients have gotten relief from cannabinoids and some initial studies have shown promising (but unconfirmed) results with regard to their use in treatment of COVID-19.

— Edibles don’t have the same negative impact on our bodies as smoking or vaping.

— The idea that we should ban cannabis for adult use because teenagers may get hold of it is so out of touch. Teenagers, in my view, don’t get liquor from their parents’ cabinet; they get it from their friends and co-workers, who just go buy it. Guns, cigarettes and alcohol are already legal for adult use. Also, energy drinks can be dangerous to children, and we sell those right off the shelf to anyone who asks.

This whole editorial seemed totally uninformed and made me embarrassed on behalf of the newspaper. I’ve heralded LNP | LancasterOnline as a great news source, but this is, in my view, just bogus propaganda for you to be sharing.

Have a great day!

Kyle Wagner

Upper Leacock Township