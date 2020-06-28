I was disappointed, but not surprised, to see the editorial chastising the armed persons in Elizabethtown (“Disturbing the peace,” June 14 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline). This editorial was wrong on many fronts — simply incendiary “journalism.” But with the word limit, I can address little of the content.

The editorial seemed to call the guards liars — that they “professed” to protect persons and property. Then the question: “Protecting them from whom?”

The LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board is obviously not aware of the many destructive activities of rioters who have hijacked peaceful protests. The videos from the CVS in Tampa, Florida, on May 30, and from Philadelphia, Atlanta, Ferguson, Missouri, St. Paul, Minnesota, etc., show violence and looters, none of whom are wearing a hat with yellow daisies.

The editorial speculates where violence might come from. None of those armed individuals in Elizabethtown caused any violence, rioting, looting or destruction of property. A Black woman’s business was destroyed in New York City, and retired Black St. Louis police Capt. David Dorn should be alive. Those are just two examples of many where “protests” went bad. Regardless of who started the violence, it is wrong.

The editorial was so full of misguided thinking and ignorance. Jay refused to give his last name and was mocked as “so brave.” Ask New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees about expressing his nonthreatening thoughts and the backlash of death threats against him and his family. What was said was his opinion, but the repercussions are plainly immoral and wrong. It seems only one faction can exercise free speech — otherwise, it is called hate speech.

Bob Floyd

Conestoga